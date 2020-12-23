Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr Sells 4,512 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

TSE:ALS opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.57 million and a P/E ratio of -18.79. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

