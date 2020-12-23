Douglas J.R. Jamieson Sells 1,806 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

