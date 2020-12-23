Truist Securiti Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

