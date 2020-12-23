FibroGen, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FibroGen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 93,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

