FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reduced by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 218.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $557,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

