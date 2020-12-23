FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.