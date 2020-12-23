Truist Securiti Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

