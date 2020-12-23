KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of WCC opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.