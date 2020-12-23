Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,929 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 89,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,018 shares of company stock worth $3,605,795. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

