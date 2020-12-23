FY2020 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

TLS opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

