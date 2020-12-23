Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $14.79. Cinemark shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2,488 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.