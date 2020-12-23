$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.26. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

