$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.26. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.