Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

