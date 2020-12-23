Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

