Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.