Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

