Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

