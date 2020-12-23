Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
