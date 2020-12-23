Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

