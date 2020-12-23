BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.