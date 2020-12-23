BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.