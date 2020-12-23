HM Payson & Co. Buys 240 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 880.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,872. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $362.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.63 and its 200 day moving average is $346.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

