Dominic O’Hanlon Acquires 100,000 Shares of rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) (ASX:RHP) Stock

rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) (ASX:RHP) insider Dominic O’Hanlon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$170,600.00 ($121,857.14).

Dominic O’Hanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Dominic O’Hanlon bought 338,618 shares of rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$629,829.48 ($449,878.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.86.

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

