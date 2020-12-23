Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 36,400 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16.

HROW opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

