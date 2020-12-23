Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 1,750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 123.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

