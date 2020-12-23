Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XPEL stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

