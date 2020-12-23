William Joseph Burke Sells 1,722 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

