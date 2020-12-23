Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $209.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

