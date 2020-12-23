Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.