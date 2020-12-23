AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,386 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

