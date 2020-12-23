AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $989.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

