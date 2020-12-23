AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,920 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GNMK stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,994. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

