Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

