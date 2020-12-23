Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KIGRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY):

12/8/2020 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2020 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/3/2020 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

12/2/2020 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2020 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

11/3/2020 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2020 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

10/24/2020 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Shares of KIGRY opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Kion Group Ag has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group Ag will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

