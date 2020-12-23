$0.57 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEO. BidaskClub lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

