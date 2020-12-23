Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 385,986 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385,986 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

