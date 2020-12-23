Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.56). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.