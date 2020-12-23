Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. BGC Partners also reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BGC Partners by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

