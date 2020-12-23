AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Buys 45 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $449.22 per share, with a total value of $20,214.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO stock opened at $453.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $460.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.02.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.