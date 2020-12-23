Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Buys 5,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.90 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.20 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).

On Monday, November 23rd, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.95 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of A$49,750.00 ($35,535.71).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.00 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$7.19.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

