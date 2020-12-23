Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

WYND stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

