Virtu Financial LLC Invests $108,000 in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 169.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

