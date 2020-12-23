Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 61.7% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 986,369 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $4,269,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 27.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock worth $17,127,803. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

