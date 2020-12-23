BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $875.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

