ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE PRA opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $932.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

