Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.59. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,682 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

