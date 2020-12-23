Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,210 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 266.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

