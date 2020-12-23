International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $156.35

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.35, but opened at $138.00. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) shares last traded at $141.95, with a volume of 66,425,319 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.