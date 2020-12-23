Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of NIC worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NIC during the second quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

