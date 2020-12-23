Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Northern Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Northern Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.