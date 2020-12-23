Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Down to $20.45

Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $14.12. Tredegar shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $518.21 million, a PE ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tredegar by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.