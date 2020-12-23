Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of TimkenSteel worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $214.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

