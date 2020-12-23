Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.66. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 14,396 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).
About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
