Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.66. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 14,396 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

